What Kourtney Kardashian Eats in a Day—In Her Own Words

Do you want to know how mom of three Kourtney Kardashian keeps her enviable physique in fine form? By eating super healthy and working out on the reg—obviously!

But what exactly does that mean? We want details!

Well lucky for you, we got details...

You can find out the specifics of what the oldest Kardashian consumes for her daily meals because the health-conscious Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app today to give the world a gift, letting us all know every single thing that she eats all day, every day in order to keep up her bikini bod' in Instagram shape!

Let's go through the 38-year-old's supplement-filled, probiotic-tastic, workout-riddled meal plan, step by step—in her own words...