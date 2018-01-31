Give her the ring!

Telli Swift has had about enough with Deontay Wilder not committing to her. On this week's episode of WAGS Atlanta, the girls have a get together at Kaylin Jurrjens place, and Telli explains her frustration with Deontay not proposing to her yet.

Telli is the first to arrive to the dinner party and opens up to Kaylin. "We went to a car dealership and kind of was like, okay why are we really here?" Telli revealed to Kaylin. "I kind of felt like he was trying to take my mind off of getting the ring. I was cussing him out, I was crying. It was a hot mess."