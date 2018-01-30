Mark Salling has died at age 35 from an apparent suicide.
The former Glee star was found dead at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at a park near his home in Sunland, Calif., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. According to TMZ, Salling took his own life.
In December 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, and at the time of his death, he was out on bail with his sentencing scheduled for March.
The actor's former co-stars from Glee—on which he starred from 2009 to 2015—as well as his attorney, coaches and friends have shared their thoughts and reactions, expressing their condolences for Salling's family.
Matthew Morrison posted a throwback photo that included himself, Salling and Cory Monteith with the angel and sad face emoji's as the caption. Jenna Ushkowitz would comment with a heart emoji.
Mike Yarish/FOX
Paris Barclay, who directed several episodes of Glee, also shared a throwback photo of Monteith and Salling. "It's a painful loss, again," the director shared. "Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling."
Glee vocal coach Tim Davis also expressed compassion for the family. "Today we lost another #Glee cast member. Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself," he wrote. "I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments."
Jane Lynch would also retweet his follow-up message that stated: "Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones."
Finally, Iqbal Theba also known as Principal Figgins simply wrote on Twitter, "Oh Mark."
Mark's attorney Michael Proctor told E! News: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).