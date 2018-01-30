There's about to be some bad blood between Taylor Swift and Quincy Jones.

The 84-year-old record producer threw a bit of shade at the 28-year-old pop singer in an interview with GQ.

It all started when the interviewer asked Jones if he liked Swift's music. The producer made a face and replied, "We need more songs, man. F--king songs, not hooks."

After the interviewer said some people considered the 10-time Grammy winner the "great songwriter of our age," Jones said with a laugh, "Whatever crumbles your cookie." He also didn't hold back when he was asked what the artist was missing.

"Knowing what you're doing. You know what I mean?" Jones said. "Since I was a little kid, I've always heard the people that don't wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that's alphabetical."