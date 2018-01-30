Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Steve Jennings/WireImage
There's about to be some bad blood between Taylor Swift and Quincy Jones.
The 84-year-old record producer threw a bit of shade at the 28-year-old pop singer in an interview with GQ.
It all started when the interviewer asked Jones if he liked Swift's music. The producer made a face and replied, "We need more songs, man. F--king songs, not hooks."
After the interviewer said some people considered the 10-time Grammy winner the "great songwriter of our age," Jones said with a laugh, "Whatever crumbles your cookie." He also didn't hold back when he was asked what the artist was missing.
"Knowing what you're doing. You know what I mean?" Jones said. "Since I was a little kid, I've always heard the people that don't wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that's alphabetical."
So, what would Jones ask Swift to do differently if he were producing her music?
He didn't have an exact answer—"I'll figure something out man"—however, he did say an artist's success comes down to the songs. When the interviewer pointed out that plenty of people like Swift's songs, Jones fired back.
"But they don't know, man. They don't know," he said. "I've come and gone through seven decades of this shpt. Seen all that. Seen how that works. Ignorance is no thing."
Jones is certainly a person who says what's on his mind.
"I always get in trouble, you know," he said earlier in the interview. "My daughter Kidada calls me LL QJ—Loose Lips."
In fact, the producer apologized for a comment he made about dating during the interview. While speaking to GQ, Jones said he had 22 girlfriends who ranged in age from 28 to 42 years old. When asked if he'd ever date someone closer to his age, he replied said "Hello no!"
"There's nothing…there's no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there," he later added, pointing toward his mansion's perimeter, "that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they're too old. But you'd be surprised.… These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they're fearless, man. All over the world."
Jones issued an apology on Twitter.
January 18, 2018
The producer has worked with a number of artists over the years, including Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Michael Jackson.
