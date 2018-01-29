Tom Brady Hangs Up on Radio Hosts in His Daughter's Defense

Tom Brady is a father first and foremost.

So, on Monday, the New England Patriots quarterback abruptly ended his interview on a WEEI radio show in defense of his 5-year-old daughter. Last week, WEEI's Alex Reimer complained that Vivian Brady "was an annoying little puissant" in his documentary series, Tom vs. Time. Tom, who phoned in to the popular sports radio show, said, "Well, I think that—I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear that, certainly." Moreover, the quarterback said, "My daughter, or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

Tom is interviewed weekly on Boston's The Kirk & Callahan Show, though Reimer made the disparaging—and unnecessary—comments about Tom's daughter on a different WEEI program.