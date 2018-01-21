These ladies are in love with their football stars!

After the New England Patriots' big win tonight, both Gisele Bündchen and Olivia Culpo hopped on social media to gush over their main men, who play on the Pats, the team that is now headed to the 2018 Super Bowl on February 4.

After the team's triumphant game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gisele, who is married to the Pats' quarterback Tom Brady, took to her Instagram to post a beaming pic with her hubby, along with the caption, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats."

You can note that the Brazilian beauty is also wearing a hat that says "Team Brady" on it. There's no such thing as too much love for the father of her two kids, Vivian and Benjamin!