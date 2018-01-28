The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Jay-Z Getting Snubbed at the 2018 Grammys

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 8:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mary-Kay Coyne, Bruno Mars, Album of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Bruno Mars' Mystery Guest Onstage at the 2018 Grammys Explained

Willow Hart, Rihanna, 2018 Grammys

Pink's Daughter Willow Hart Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Grammys

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Michele Crowe/CBS

Many Jay-Z fans are taking to social media after the 2018 Grammys.

At Sunday's ceremony, the "Family Feud" rapper was nominated for eight awards, but unfortunately he ended up losing the awards in every category. Jay-Z actually had the most nominations at the 2018 show out of all of the artists.

"Jay z deserved to go home with 8 Grammys. I'm sick to my stomach," Twitter user @lique_44 wrote after the show. While one fan even suggested a boycott of the award show.

"Wow #JayZ did not win not one #Grammy tonight. When we starting the Boycott?" @MzKane0107 tweeted.

Take a look at more social media reactions below!

Read

Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Win or lose, Jay-Z seemed to have a great time at the show with Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy. He also was spotted talking with Lorde, Cardi B and Sting and more stars at the show.

What's your reaction to the 2018 Grammys? Sound off below!

For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , 2018 Grammys , Awards , Grammys , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.