Many Jay-Z fans are taking to social media after the 2018 Grammys.

At Sunday's ceremony, the "Family Feud" rapper was nominated for eight awards, but unfortunately he ended up losing the awards in every category. Jay-Z actually had the most nominations at the 2018 show out of all of the artists.

"Jay z deserved to go home with 8 Grammys. I'm sick to my stomach," Twitter user @lique_44 wrote after the show. While one fan even suggested a boycott of the award show.

"Wow #JayZ did not win not one #Grammy tonight. When we starting the Boycott?" @MzKane0107 tweeted.

Take a look at more social media reactions below!