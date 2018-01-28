Grammys 2018 Style Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:38 PM

The 2018 Grammys red carpet did not disappoint!

In terms of fashion, the award show is known for being over the top, eccentric and full of surprises—remember the craziest looks of all time?—which creates a certain expectation for fans tuning in. And this year, musical artists turned the volume up a notch—literally. Hair was higher, skirts were fuller and shoulder pads were stronger.

The Grammys red carpet is also known to be one of the most diverse. Stars wore the spectrum of statement looks, from one-of-a-kind couture, to rainbow-colored suits, to looks that supported a cause. There was enough standout style here to last us until the Oscars!

Anna Kendrick took a break from her usual girl-next-door style and let a fierce fashion perspective take charge, pairing a Balmain ensemble featuring a lace bodice with pink pumps. Camila Cabello also took the high-fashion road, donning a red-hot Vivienne Westwood gown. Remember when we talked about volume? Cardi B brought tons of it in a custom Mohammed Ashi lace creation that cascaded from her shoulders down to the ground.

What other looks will be dominating watercooler chats for the week to come? Click through to see standout style looks we can't stop talking about.

Which look do you like best?

After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

