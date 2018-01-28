Grammys 2018 Style Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

The 2018 Grammys red carpet did not disappoint!

In terms of fashion, the award show is known for being over the top, eccentric and full of surprises—remember the craziest looks of all time?—which creates a certain expectation for fans tuning in. And this year, musical artists turned the volume up a notch—literally. Hair was higher, skirts were fuller and shoulder pads were stronger.

The Grammys red carpet is also known to be one of the most diverse. Stars wore the spectrum of statement looks, from one-of-a-kind couture, to rainbow-colored suits, to looks that supported a cause. There was enough standout style here to last us until the Oscars!