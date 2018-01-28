Luis Fonsi Sends a Message to Puerto Rico at Grammys 2018 Red Carpet

Luis Fonsi is ready for his big night!

The 39-year-old singer is as happy as could be with the success and impact that his song "Despacito."

"I don't know," Fonsi jokingly answers Ryan Secrest about why the song was one of the most streamed songs ever. "But, it's a beautiful thing. I think it's a sum of a lot of little things. It's a word that's split into separate syllables. It's just infectious. Fun to dance to, it's about coming together and celebrating Latin culture. So I'm just happy that everybody loved it."

The Puerto Rican singer, who is joined by his wife Águeda López, also talks about waking up one morning and having the word des-pa-cito stuck in his head.

"It was born 'Des-pa-cito, vamos a hacerlo en una playa en Puerto Rico.' You know I had to give a shout out to Puerto Rico which is where we're from and that's what the song is about," Fonsi says. "I got to sing with Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber did the remix. You know all of the planets aligned, and everybody just loved the song."