Inside the History of "Despacito" & Its Game-Changing Impact

After composing the song with Ender, Fonsi called on his producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo to put together his vision for the track. "In a matter of three hours, maybe even less, we had 80% of the production that you hear now. The main sound is there. That was it," the singer says. "That's what got the ball rolling. We put the cuatro, which is the Spanish guitar that you hear in the beginning. That's a very typical instrument from Puerto Rico. That's normally huge for very traditional music. We thought that it would be a very interesting sound to gel both the pop world and the urban world, but also for the song to have musicality and not just be another urban-pop song."

But even then, Fonsi felt that something was missing. That's when the thought of having someone featured on the track was born. And who did they call? Daddy Yankee, of course.

As Fonsi explains, Yankee was more than just a feature, and he brought a lot to the table.

"Daddy Yankee added his magic to it. The rap part was all him. He had some amazing ideas for the song as well," the star says. "His featuring was a special on because it was so much more than him just rapping his verse. He really added a creative layer on top of what I had."

After Yankee added his expertise and vocals, the song was complete. Fonsi admits that they knew they had something special, but they never imagined it to reach the level of success that it's currently reaching.

"We just kept it very humble, all of us were obviously excited. I never like to get ahead of myself," Fonsi explains. "I'm not one of those people that do that. I am very optimistic, and I always think positive, but within reason and never getting too far ahead of the game."