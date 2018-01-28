EXCLUSIVE!

Lil Uzi Vert Just Gave the Most Unimpressed Interview at the 2018 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:40 PM

Lil Uzi Vert may be up for Best New Artist tonight, but he's not really feeling the hype of the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The "XO Tour Lif3" rapper stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet where he didn't have much to say, despite Giuliana Rancic's attempt to pull some type of excitement out of him.

"I'm feeling normal," he told Giuliana, who asked if he was pumped up about his big nomination and all that the Grammys have to offer.

"Uh, this is normal. This is my life, so it's whatever," Uzi explained.

However, he did get at least a little more jazzed while talking about his celebration plans if he ends up with a win tonight.

"If I win, I'm just going to think about everything I'm going to buy the next day," he said. "You know I like to shop. So, shopping."

And first on his list? 

"Gucci just dropped a new collab with Burberry, and it's very nice. I got to get everything."

Other than that, the rapper doesn't have any massive plans for what's next in his life...Well, other than his choice for breakfast tomorrow: Pop-Tarts.

