While more than a dozen standout stars of this year's award season took their place on Vanity Fair's newly released Hollywood Issue cover, there was one major nominee missing.

James Franco, a Golden Globe winner and SAG Award nominee for this year's The Disaster Artist, was not pictured among the throng of performers, including Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot, Reese Witherspoon and Robert De Niro. Without Franco in the frame, suspicions were raised over whether it was a purposeful move given five women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Franco in a recent Los Angeles Times report this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Franco had posed for the shoot and given an interview for the piece. Per the report, the stars are photographed in smaller groups and then digitally merged for the full image. As Editor Jane Sarkin confirmed to E! News, they held shoots in both Los Angeles and New York to accommodate the group. However, when the final cover debuted on Thursday, Franco's face was not there. As THR reported, he was "removed from the cover digitally."

A Vanity Fair spokesperson told E! News, "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him." E! News has reached out to Franco's rep for further comment.