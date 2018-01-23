Two of James Franco's accusers are stepping forward with details of his alleged sexual misconduct.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Violet Paley sat down with Good Morning America, opening up about how they attended Franco's acting classes at the Studio 4 film school where they claim to have both encountered experiences of sexual harassment. Franco has denied the accusations.

Tither-Kaplan said she was in Franco's master class on sex scenes. She said he'd add sex scenes and nude scenes to the original scripts that "seemed gratuitous and exploitative."

In fact, she claims that the women who refused to partake in the sex scenes or nude scenes were either asked to leave the class or weren't included on the projects.