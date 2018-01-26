Cindy Crawford Is Badass at Balmain & More Best Dressed Stars

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Cindy Crawford

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

What's a feast for the eyes better than fashion week? Paris Couture Week!

Designers, models and celebrities—including Kate Hudson, Willow Smith and Olivia Palermo —descended on the City of Lights in their designer bests to see the spring-summer 2018 collections. What makes this week stand apart from others, you ask? Unlike ready-to-wear runways, couture pieces are made to order in an atelier (a workshop of sorts full of the most formidable minds in fashion). This is where the great houses of Chanel, Dior and Valentino do what they do best, and where more modern brands like Ralph & Russo and Alexandre Vauthier come to delightfully surprise. 

Because the runway fashion is so good, the street style is, too. 

Granted, the stars aren't dressed in one-of-a-kind masterpieces, but they might as well be with the fierce attitude. Even in an understated, all-black ensemble, Cindy Crawford looked like she owned the place. 

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The model may just be leaving her Paris hotel, but we're getting serious Matrix vibes. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Willow Smith

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter set a new standard for the illusion dress, or more commonly, the naked dress, by layering a fitted vest on top for an edgier look. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Lady in red! The fashion influencer proved you need to go bold or go home at Paris Fashion Week. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The model brought the drama at Paris Couture Week in a coat that draped like a cape in action. 

Timur Emek/GC Images

Sara Sampaio

A crop top in the dead of winter?! Only if it's made out of a really chunky knit, of course. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson

The actress channeled a fashionable French maid at the Valentino show. 

Timur Emek/GC Images

Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian model was Valentine's Day-ready on the streets of Paris. Styling tip to remember: Camel is a nice complement to the bold colors.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

When a fashion gladiator is about to step into her arena (a runway show). 

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Demi Lovato

While models and designers took to Paris this week, the singer made the New York talk-show rounds in an oversize white coat we want to live in all winter. 

