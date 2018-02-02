10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever

It's the biggest night in football music!
While many football fans will have their eyes glued to the TV this Sunday, watching every single play, fumble or call between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII (BTW: if you can't read Roman numbers that stands for 52), music fans will be eyeing the 50-yard line for a very different reason—to check out Justin Timberlake's sure-to-impress 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, his first time back to the big top since his infamous Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004.
Of course, JT's highly anticipated performance has got us thinking about all the halftime shows that have come before. From Prince to Madonna to Patti LaBelle's Indiana Jones-themed halftime show (yeah that happened), a lot of performers have played the field, but not all of them have have rocked it.
See which Super Bowl half-time shows made into in to the Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever (spoiler alert: Katy Perry and Coldplay aren't on this list)...
#10: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008): His performance has been underrated because it's obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was filled with rock-solid set of hits, "American Girl," "Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'," and "Running Down a Dream." But 10 years ago, he came, he delivered, he smiled.
RIP, you heartbreaker, you.
#9: Rolling Stones (2006): The boys in the band are going to be able rock the house until they're six feet under—and if you know how they used to party, that should have happened a long time ago. No matter when or where Stones have performed, Mick Jagger and his unruly lads have brought it for the past 55 years and that was certainly the case when they started the crowd up with tunes like "Rough Justice" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Mick lives for the thrill of live performance and we live to watch it.
#8: Aerosmith, Britney Spears, N'Sync, Nelly & Mary J. Blige (2001): Basically every single person in music industry was on this Super Bowl stage. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of boy bands, popstars and bubblegum tunes. The pre-9/11 show happened in a simpler, more innocent time when Britney Spears and Timberlake were still a power couple, when BritBrit hadn't had a break down, when N Sync was still in sync with each other and when the world still believed A-listers could stay together forevers.
#7: Madonna, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO (2012): It was a spectacular spectacle, complete with Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir, and some type of cheerleading thingy. We felt it. You felt it. Football felt it.
#6: Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003): Sting first stung the audience with his update on an old classic, "Message in a Bottle." Gwen Stefani came out to the crowd rocking her washboard abs, baggy pants and glittering bustier. The whole thing was a blast and the crowd was loving it.
#5: Diana Ross: The former Supremes singer was nothing short of supreme when she rocked the house at the XXX Halftime Show. The queen did an amazing four costume changes in four minutes
The timeless entertainer belted "You Keep Me Hanging on", "Baby Love" and "I Will Survive" before heading out on a helicopter, as one does when she's Diana Ross.
#4: Beyoncé (2013): After lip-syncing the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration the month before, Bey knew she needed to bring it to the Super Bowl—and that's just what she did. Jay-Z made it clear as daylight that she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans. Midway through she basically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion. Slay, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!
#3: Lady Gaga: Lady G didn't raise the roof, she sang "God Bless America" and then she literally jumped off it it—well, sort of—and broke into "Poker Face." It was thrilling, it was over the top, it was all Gaga all the time and fans went gaga for it.
There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant glowing egg—just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance" singer was born to be on the 50 yard line.
#2: Michael Jackson (1993): In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to pull off, MJ stood on stage for a full 90 seconds (remember you only get 13 minutes tops) without moving. He had the audience in the palm of his hand when he busted into "Jam." The master performer then broke into "Billy Jean" and "Black and White." There were fedoras, crotch grabs, leg spins (and kicks) and oh-so-much entertainment. He then used the entire audience in Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of kids as he sung "Heal the World." The flawed music man set the standard for explosive Halftime shows.
#1: Prince (2007): Sorry if you thought the No. 1 spot was going to Bey. Fat chance. The artist formerly known as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl Halftime show when he legit performed Purple Rain in the rain at Super Bowl XLI
His iconic setlist included "We Will Rock You", "Let's Go Crazy", "Baby I'm a Star", "Proud Mary", "All Along the Watchtower", "Best of You", and, of course, "Purple Rain."
In the middle of 100,000 people and a literal storm, Prince proved his reign over the rain and that night, we all won.
What was your favorite Halftime Show ever? Sound off in the comments!
Super Bowl LII airs Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.