Kate Middleton Raises Her Voice for Children’s Mental Health

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis taking the next steps in her mental health movement.

Sporting a colorful scarf, blue Seraphine dress and coordinating Sportmax coat that she first wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the expectant royal arrived to the Green Junior School in London on Tuesday with a special goal: to launch the Heads Together Mentally Healthy Schools website. As a longtime advocate for national mental health resources for all ages and a leader of the Heads Together royal initiative, Middleton has worked with her Royal Foundation to develop the primary school online portal with an £800,000 grant.

While the site has started as a trial for 50 schools, the plan is to make the website widely available to every primary school in the United Kingdom this year. The site is broken up into four categories, including teaching resources, risks and protective factors, mental health needs and overall approach for school leaders.