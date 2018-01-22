Macaulay Culkin is an open book about his life, but there's one area that's off limits—his relationship with goddaughter Paris Jackson.

During a stop at Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the one-time actor opened up about a range of private topics, including the physical and emotional abuse he endured as a child at the hands of his father (who has denied the abuse), "manic" episodes, his former life as a child star and his unlikely friendship with Michael Jackson.

But during the candid conversation, Culkin, who is dating actress Brenda Song, was particularly guarded about his relationship with the King of Pop's offspring, particularly MJ's model daughter.

When asked about his friendship with them, he said, "I am close with Paris."

But the 37-year-old quickly put up a barrier, telling the GLOW star (who had not asked for more details) that he has a private relationship with the model that he did not want to delve into.

"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out," said Culkin. "I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me..."