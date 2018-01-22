Macaulay Culkin is an open book about his life, but there's one area that's off limits—his relationship with goddaughter Paris Jackson.
During a stop at Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the one-time actor opened up about a range of private topics, including the physical and emotional abuse he endured as a child at the hands of his father (who has denied the abuse), "manic" episodes, his former life as a child star and his unlikely friendship with Michael Jackson.
But during the candid conversation, Culkin, who is dating actress Brenda Song, was particularly guarded about his relationship with the King of Pop's offspring, particularly MJ's model daughter.
When asked about his friendship with them, he said, "I am close with Paris."
But the 37-year-old quickly put up a barrier, telling the GLOW star (who had not asked for more details) that he has a private relationship with the model that he did not want to delve into.
"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out," said Culkin. "I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me..."
To counter the defensiveness, Maron said, "I'm not looking for any dirt."
Culkin continued, "I’m just letting you know if we want to start going down that road it’s going to be a dead end you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much."
When the host asked how she's doing, Culkin said, "She’s tall, and beautiful and smart. It’s great."
The conversation then moved on to Culkin's hosting Saturday Night Live at age 11.
Much has been made about Culkin's close bond with Jackson, whom he's been photographed with many times over the last year.
In July, the Home Alone alum, who had previously showcased a fresh new look, and his goddaughter got matching tattoos
The two were photographed getting inked at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood. Hours later the two hopped on social media to show off their matching spoon tattoos on their arms.
Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009, was friends with Culkin for many years. The actor appeared in the singer's 1991 music video "Black or White" and visited his Neverland Ranch several times as a kid with his family.
