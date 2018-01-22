She's a lifer!

Funny gal Sarah Hyland may be dating Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams—but that doesn't mean she's stopped watching her beloved (and well-documented) guilty pleasure.

On Saturday night, the Modern Family star attended Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont and gushed over her love of all things Bachelor and Bachelorette. Despite the less-than-stellar ratings, the star said she's still all in when it comes to viewing this (some would say—disappointing) season of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Sarah told E! News Sibley Scoles, "I am a lifer. Just because I started dating someone who was on it doesn't mean I am going to be like, 'Guess I can't watch that any more!'"

The 27-year-old admitted that she got the Bachelor bug by watching the show with her mom, Melissa Canaday, back in the day.

"That show is something that my mom and I bonded over," she said. "I feel like it's an homage to my mother so I need to stick this one out."