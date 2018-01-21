EXCLUSIVE!

Olivia Munn Recounts the Time She Fangirled Oprah in a Bathroom at 2018 SAG Awards

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:12 PM

Everyone's star struck when they meet Lady O!

While talking to Nina Parker on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, Olivia Munn admitted that even she falls victim to fangirling other superstars—namely Sandra Bullock, her co-star in Ocean's Eight, and the universally loved Oprah Winfrey.

In the red carpet chat, Munn recalled coming across Bullock, whom she called "the nicest person in the whole world" while they were both making appearances on Live with Kelly.

"When I met Oprah I freaked out too," she said to Parker. "Oprah is amazing."

Munn, who cleared up rumors that she's not dating Chris Pratt earlier today, told the story about how she was using the ladies room at the swanky spot SoHo House—and she spotted Oprah coming out of the stall while she was washing her hands.

"I'm washing my hands and I see her in the reflection and I'm like, 'Oh my god, that's Oprah,'" she recounted. "So I'm washing my hands and I'm not saying anything and she looks up and says, 'Oh, it's a full moon.'"

Munn continued, "And I think this is my in to say something, so I go, "You know they say during a full moon crazy stuff happens and it's funny because all my friends are breaking up and maybe that has something to do with it?"

Munn then explained that Oprah immediately shut down the idea, "No, it is not a full moon. Your friends are breaking up."

And there ya have it, folks!

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

