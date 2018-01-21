This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Delivers Another Amazing Speech After Winning Best Drama Actor at 2018 SAG Awards

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 6:39 PM

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

 Does he have any room left on his mantel?!

Sterling K. Brown took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night, just the latest accolade the This Is Us star has received for his performance as Randall Pearson. And even more excited than we were to see Brown win was presenter Niecy Nash

"If Sterling K. Brown wins it, can I say it?" Nash asked her co-presenter Olivia Munn, who asked her why she wanted to only read his name. Nash's response? "Because he is black." 

Nash got her wish as Brown won the award, and true to form, delivered an amazing speech.

"What a blessing it is to do what you love for a living. What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done," he said. "This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you y'all. People call us weird and strange. The truth of the matter is, everybody is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are."

Brown also thanked his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, who also appeared on This Is Us. "I love actors so much, I decided to marry one," he said. "You're the best scene partner a brother's ever had."

This Is Us

NBC

He then went on to reference Jordan Peele's hit movie Get Out when thanking his cast members, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley

"To my glorious cast of This Is Us, you guys feed me day in, day out. To my white family, which is thankfully nothing like the family in Get Out, I love you. To my TV wife, Susan [Kelechi Watson]let's keep on repping for the people. To the two other young actors that play Randall, to Lonnie [Chavis] and Niles [Fitch], thank you for making the work so easy and seamless."

Earlier this month, Brown won the Golden Globe and NCAAP Image Award for his work on This Is Us.

Brown was up against Ozark's Jason BatemenStranger ThingsDavid HarbourGame of Thrones' Peter Dinklage, and Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk in the category. 

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

