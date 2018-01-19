Ja Rule Claps Back in 50 Cent Feud: "I Own Your Soul"

Ja Rule went on a Twitter rant on Friday after 50 Cent reignited their longtime feud.

It all started when 50 Cent sat down for an interview on REAL 92.3 L.A.'s Big Boy Neighborhood with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber. Jackson Jr. was the one who brought up the topic of Ja Rule.

"I told 50 when I met him, 'I like Ja Rule.'" I was a fan. I digged it. I was into it," he said, causing 50 Cent to laugh. "[50 Cent] came out, threw that CD right out my grandma's car."

The host then asked 50 Cent if he's seen Ja Rule recently and if they've had any "on-sight type stuff."

"I done put him to bed," 50 Cent said at one point.

Clearly, the remark set Ja Rule off on Twitter.

"Fun hip-hop FACT: @50cent is P--SY…" he tweeted.

When a follower asked whether Ja Rule really wanted to go down this road again, the artist replied, "Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember???"

"Let's be clear I mind my business... but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth... I think he'd rather have my dick in his mouth lmao...," he added along with the hashtag #ticklebooty.