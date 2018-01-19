Kim Cattrall Names Her Top Replacements for Samantha in Sex and the City 3

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 10:57 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

Tom Kingston/WireImage

Kim Cattrall won't be in Sex and the City 3, but she will share who she thinks should play Samantha in the next movie!

The actress took to Twitter to react to former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker's suggestion earlier this week that Ellen DeGeneres should play Samantha.

While talking about Cattrall not returning for the third film, DeGeneres asked Parker if they could do it without her.

"There's a period of grief, a mourning process, and then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha," Parker, who stars as Carrie Bradshaw in SATC, told DeGeneres on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen Show.

Read

Sarah Jessica Parker Wants Ellen DeGeneres to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3

So what does Cattrall think of the casting choice?

"She'd be fabulous!" Cattrall tweeted Wednesday along with two thumbs up emojis.

A day later, Cattrall had a couple more suggestions as to who should play Samantha.

She told her Twitter followers, "I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️. But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"

Who do you think should play Samantha in Sex and the City 3? Sound off in the comments!

