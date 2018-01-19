Will there be more mini Timberlakes?

Justin Timberlake, 36, and wife Jessica Biel, 35, are parents to a 2-year-old son, Silas. In an interview on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show, released on Thursday, he was asked if he planned on having more children.

"I mean, I want to have as many as we can, if I'm being honest," Timberlake said.

Timberlake's interview comes weeks before the release of his new album Man of the Woods, which is set to hit stores on February 2. He said his son inspired the name of the record and its title track.

"I literally just went on Google like, 'meaning of the name Silas,' and it sent me to this to this site and it said, 'of Latin origin, meaning 'Man of the woods,'" he said. "I was like, 'How serendipitous that my last is Timerblake, like what does that mean?'"