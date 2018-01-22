Ocean's Eleven Trilogy Coming to Netflix in February

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ocean's Eleven

Warner Home Video

Get ready to spend some quality time with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon this February.

The Ocean's Eleven trilogy—Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, is coming to Netflix that month, E! News has learned.

Steven Soderbergh's heist films were released between 2001 and 2007 and star the three actors. The first two movies also feature Julia Roberts while the second one also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in February will be released on Tuesday.

Netflix had included Ocean's Twelve on its roster in early 2017 but this is the first time all three films will be made available for streaming on the service in the United States.

An Ocean's film spinoff, Ocean Eight, stars Sandra BullockCate Blanchett, rapper AwkwafinaMindy KalingSarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway. Clooney co-produced the film.

Ocean's Eight is set for release on June 8.

