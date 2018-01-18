One of Taylor Swift 's stalkers is facing new charges after prosecutors uncovered emails in which he allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

In November 2016, Texas man Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested for violating a restraining order Swift had taken out against him after he allegedly stalked her after her concert at a Formula 1 race in October. Police also said at the time that he had sent continuous emails to her father, Scott Swift, from August to October 27.

Hoover was charged with stalking and repeatedly violating the order after prosecutors said they uncovered emails he had allegedly sent to Swift's father between May 2016 and October 2016, threatening to kill the star and her entire family, Fox News and TMZ reported on Thursday.

Hoover and Swift and her family have not commented. He is set to appear in court next week.

The contents of the emails were revealed in the indictment, Fox News and TMZ said. In the messages, Hoover allegedly told the family, who he called the "evil family of devils," to "enjoy the brain aneurysms and death" and also allegedly said, "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus s--t your daughter spread."

Another email simply stated, "Go to hell, Swift," according to Fox News.