All the Details on Yara Shahidi's High Trio Ponytail

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
There's more to Yara Shahidi's hairstyle than meets the eye.
In honor of the 2018 NAACP Image Awards, the Grown-ish star appeared on the carpet with an "embellished high trio braided ponytail," created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.
"The look was actually inspired by the first episode of Grown-ish—Zoey's ponytail," Nai'vasha told E! News.
The hairstyle is a celebration of the actress' transition from supporting actress on black-ish to leading lady on the new college-set television series, a large accomplishment for the 17-year-old star. However, in comparison to the long braid in the series, her red carpet look features three braids with kinky texture.
"I used the kinkiest Marley hair I could find," she shared, gladly revealing the length and texture of the style comes from the hair she added. "I felt like it give it that bit of texture that we don't often see. When we see a braided ponytail on the carpet, we see that straight ponytail that everyone braids, so I wanted to do something different."
The NAACP Images Awards on MLK Day is the perfect opportunity to do something different that pays homage to the African-American community. Kinky hair does that, especially on the ultimate platform for American beauty: the red carpet.
To achieve the look, the beauty pro used Tailah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, Curls, Waves, Naturals Curly Curl Gello and Shea Monoi Oil to smooth hair into a tight ponytail, section it into three sections, and then add in the Marley hair to create three braids. To finish it, she added a metallic accessory, courtesy of Oribe.
Love this look? Check out the best beauty looks from the 2018 NAACP Image Awards below!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The "Stand Up for Something" singer transformed pearls and classic finger waves into a modern hairstyle, courtesy of vintage-inspired hairstylist Tony Medina. Paired with blue smoky eye and pearly earrings, this star's Hollywood glam made everyone stop and stare.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Insecure actress's green eyeliner is a perfect addition to her sparkling gown. She finished the look with a twists-on-twists up-do, courtesy of celeb natural hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, making the back view as epic as the front.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Scandal star's voluminous, pulled back look with her statement earrings and natural makeup makes her hair texture the star.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Empire star brings his natural curls to the carpet for an effortless, yet well groomed, look at the ceremony.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Dear White People star is a red carpet queen with a super neat crown braid from celeb hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Black-ish star demonstrates that less is more with nude-toned makeup and a long braided ponytail.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Queen Sugar stars' locs, which gracefully sit on one shoulder, are a beautiful addition to the carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
There isn't a hair out of place on the Power star's face or head.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Grown-ish star's textured braids, created with Marley hair, is a refreshing take on the long braid.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
The Wrinkle in Time actress' pretty box braids, paired with perfectly brushed baby hair, is as elegant as it is interesting.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Queen Sugar actress' beauty pops on the red carpet, due to her brilliant red lipstick.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
The Love & Hip-Hop star makes a major impact with her perfectly shaped afro.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
The Orange Is the New Black star embellishes her crown braid with blue-toned pearls and it's epic.
