Ashley Graham is making a sartorial splash.

For the latest issue of V magazine, the supermodel stripped down and made quite a colorful statement in the name of accessories. Sporting standout earrings, Louis Vuitton and Fendi purses, the body positive activist struck a few shirtless poses for the camera.

There's no shortage of color at play in the pop art-inspired images. Meanwhile, Graham's graphic eye makeup looks are the work of makeup artist to the stars and Maybelline's global makeup artist, Erin Parsons.

"Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self," she was quoted with the images. "I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations sees themselves represented more diversely in the media!"