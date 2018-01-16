Camila Cabello might have something more to celebrate than a new hit album.

That's because the 20-year-old singer told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show that there might be a new love in her life.

Lowe asked the singer to give him a sneak peek of something that she was currently working on.

"Oh my god this is, this is a lot. OK. Well, I just wrote, I can't say your name without smiling," Cabello said.

He went on to ask, "Someone special in your life, Camila?"

She smirked and said, "Maybe."

That's when Lowe recalled the first time they met and something that "Havana" singer told him, "You were like, I've got a lot of hurting, got a lot of healing. And now..."