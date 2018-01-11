For better or worse, Camila Cabello can't erase her past.

In December 2016, the singer quit Fifth Harmony—something she's tired of talking about in interviews. "I think there's a healthy amount of space you need to give certain things," she told The New York Times. The decision to go solo didn't come as a total surprise, as she was the first member to record duets with other artists, setting herself apart from the TV-made pop quintet. "I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free," Cabello recalled. "I just wanted to do that and it did not work."

Cabello wanted to write lyrics for Fifth Harmony's next album, but said she was denied. "It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time," she said. "If anyone wants to explore their individuality, it's not right for people to tell you no."