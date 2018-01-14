It's almost time to go back to Gilead.

Coming off an incredible award season in which The Handmaid's Tale has won nearly every award it found itself nominated for, allowing Hulu to make history as the first streaming service to take home both the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, the streaming service is finally announcing when fans of the dystopian drama can expect the second season. The series will finally return on Wednesday, April 25 with the first two episodes of the new seasons. Subsequent episodes will be made available each Wednesday thereafter.

And Hulu didn't stop there. The streaming service also released the first trailer for the new season. And much like those first few photos made available last week, things look grim as hell.