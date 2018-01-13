Lauren Conrad's Adorable New Photo of Baby Liam Will Melt Your Heart

The Hills are alive with the sound of babies!

Lauren Conrad is just one of the many former stars of The Hills who has recently gave birth to a baby—and we can't get enough of her little bundle of love.

On January 13, the reality star-turned-designer hopped on her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable baby photo of her six-month-old son Liam Tell getting his stretch on (as well as his cute on!).

Lucky for us she shared the magical little moment with the world!

On July 5, Lauren and husband William Tell announced that the duo had welcomed a son.

"He's here!" the designer star shared on Instagram. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

The on-the-go mom has been all about her baby boy since then!

Lauren and William got married on Sept. 13, 2014 in California. On Jan. 1, 2017, Conrad announced via Instagram that she and her husband were expecting a baby.