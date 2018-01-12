Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up NYC & More Best Dressed Stars

The holiday season is officially over and award season has begun—celebrity fashion is back and better than ever.

Hollywood's A-listers have traded in their loungewear for red carpet gowns and epic street style looks after a long haitus. While winter weather has robbed many of their fashion motivation, celebs are combating the cold with style, adding sheer tights, white and silver pumps, leather coats and more!

Case in point: Sarah Jessica Parker, who lit up NYC with a sparkling LBD and glittering pumps. While it doesn't look like there will be a Sex in the City 3, if the star continues with Carrie Bradshaw-level outfits, we'll be OK.