Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up NYC & More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Yara Shahidi

12 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Golden Globes 2018, Accessories, Millie Bobby Brown

Best Accessories at Golden Globes 2018

ESC: Best Dressed, Sarah Jessica Parker

James Devaney/GC Images

The holiday season is officially over and award season has begun—celebrity fashion is back and better than ever.

Hollywood's A-listers have traded in their loungewear for red carpet gowns and epic street style looks after a long haitus. While winter weather has robbed many of their fashion motivation, celebs are combating the cold with style, adding sheer tights, white and silver pumps, leather coats and more! 

Case in point: Sarah Jessica Parker, who lit up NYC with a sparkling LBD and glittering pumps. While it doesn't look like there will be a Sex in the City 3, if the star continues with Carrie Bradshaw-level outfits, we'll be OK.

Photos

2018 Fashion Trends That Celebrities Are Wearing Now

Check out this week's best dressed star below! 

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

Gotham/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star channels her inner badass with an Alexander McQueen leather jacket, layered over a Fleur du Mal top with Rag & Bone red ankle boots (now on sale). The best part, however, is her R13 denim skirt and cropped pants combination—a trend we're sure to see more of this year.

ESC: Best Dressed, Camila Cabello

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Camila Cabello

Is this the new no-pants trend? The "Havana" signer wear a high-neck white top, black sheer skirt, white boots and an orange-accented coat. Thoughts?

ESC: Erin O'Connor, Best Dressed

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Erin O'Connor

The British model attends a GQ event with off-shite trench coat that features a wide belt. Her outerwear is her outfit—take note.

Article continues below

ESC: Ashley Graham, Best Dressed

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Ashley Graham

The model struts down the streets of NYC in a fur-lined leather coat, crochet-like sheer top, black pants and white pumps before heading to The View.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sarah Jessica Parker

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress demonstrates how to where a sequined LBD during the day, pairing her dress with a peacoat, sheer tights, glittering silver pumps and a blue bag for a pop of color.

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Diane Kruger

When in doubt, the actress' laidback outfit is a great go-to. Her silver boots and tiny purse are the perfect additions to her white T-shirt and jeans.

Article continues below

ESC: Aja Naomi King, Best Dressed

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

The How to Get Away With Murder is continuing holiday style with a red jumpsuit. We're taking note of the L'Oreal ambassador's red lipstick. It's the perfect hue and finish for her dress.

RELATED ARTICLE:  Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Winter Barbie in Pink Puffer Coat

RELATED ARTICLE:  9 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed From Golden Globes 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Priyanka Chopra , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Best Dressed
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.