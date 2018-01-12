Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up NYC & More Best Dressed Stars

James Devaney/GC Images
The holiday season is officially over and award season has begun—celebrity fashion is back and better than ever.
Hollywood's A-listers have traded in their loungewear for red carpet gowns and epic street style looks after a long haitus. While winter weather has robbed many of their fashion motivation, celebs are combating the cold with style, adding sheer tights, white and silver pumps, leather coats and more!
Case in point: Sarah Jessica Parker, who lit up NYC with a sparkling LBD and glittering pumps. While it doesn't look like there will be a Sex in the City 3, if the star continues with Carrie Bradshaw-level outfits, we'll be OK.
Check out this week's best dressed star below!
Gotham/Getty Images
The Quantico star channels her inner badass with an Alexander McQueen leather jacket, layered over a Fleur du Mal top with Rag & Bone red ankle boots (now on sale). The best part, however, is her R13 denim skirt and cropped pants combination—a trend we're sure to see more of this year.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Is this the new no-pants trend? The "Havana" signer wear a high-neck white top, black sheer skirt, white boots and an orange-accented coat. Thoughts?
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The British model attends a GQ event with off-shite trench coat that features a wide belt. Her outerwear is her outfit—take note.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The model struts down the streets of NYC in a fur-lined leather coat, crochet-like sheer top, black pants and white pumps before heading to The View.
James Devaney/GC Images
The actress demonstrates how to where a sequined LBD during the day, pairing her dress with a peacoat, sheer tights, glittering silver pumps and a blue bag for a pop of color.
Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID
When in doubt, the actress' laidback outfit is a great go-to. Her silver boots and tiny purse are the perfect additions to her white T-shirt and jeans.
Rich Polk/Getty Images
The How to Get Away With Murder is continuing holiday style with a red jumpsuit. We're taking note of the L'Oreal ambassador's red lipstick. It's the perfect hue and finish for her dress.
