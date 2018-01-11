In just four months, Meghan Markle will become the most famous bride on the planet.

Millions of people around the globe will be tuning in to watch the nuptials, not only because the day will be a culmination of a fairy tale for a little girl brought up by a single parent in Los Angeles, but also because it will officially complete the "fab four," as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan have come to be known.

As with royal weddings of the past, all eyes will be on what the bride chooses to wear. Her dress and overall look will become an iconic image that is sure to dominate social media for decades to come.

Presumably, that will entail some preparation. So how is Meghan preparing for her big day? In the first in a series of columns about the royal family, we've uncovered some of the secrets to Meghan Markle's incredible health and fitness regimen and how she's already started incorporating her California lifestyle into her new home at Kensington Palace.