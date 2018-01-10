Ricky Martin is a married man!
The star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story says exclusively to E! News in the clip above, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."
Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion.
"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."
Our own Will Marfuggi explains to Martin how excited he was to use the formal term for the first time and Martin says he shares the same excitement.
"It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man," Martin says.
The couple is promising a huge bash, and Martin says guests can expect to party for three days, although they still don't know precisely where this celebration will take place.
"The typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery. You'll be the first to know," Martin says.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The pair began dating in 2016 and in November later that year Martin announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were engaged.
"We just got engaged," Martin said. "I'm sweating!"
Martin was "nervous" when he proposed. "I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box.
I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the singer said. "Then he was like, 'Yes.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you,' and he was like, 'What is the question?' 'Would you marry me?' That's it." He described the proposal as "very beautiful," even if it took 30 minutes for him to realize Yosef said "yes."
"I'm so happy for you," DeGeneres told Martin. "You deserve that."
Congratulations to both Ricky and Jwan on their exciting news!