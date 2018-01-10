Ricky Martin is a married man!

The star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story says exclusively to E! News in the clip above, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."

Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

Our own Will Marfuggi explains to Martin how excited he was to use the formal term for the first time and Martin says he shares the same excitement.

"It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man," Martin says.