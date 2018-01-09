Ricky Martin is opening the doors of his Beverly Hills home he shares with Fiancé Jwan Yosef and their nine-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo.
The singer tells Architectural Digest that he and the Syrian-born Swedish artist met in London two years ago and shortly after Yosef joined him and his sons as they traveled all over the globe for Martin's One World Tour.
"Tino and Matteo were born on the road. They're used to spending two weeks in one place and then moving on," Martin says. "Our kids are stable when we are together. Wherever we happen to be, that's home."
Martin tells the AD cameras that they visited over 20 homes in only three days until they picked this blissful, modern home.
"We were considering living in London or New York City, but then we decided to rent in Los Angeles for a month, to get a feel for the vibe. L.A. totally caught us off guard—we loved it. By the end of the month, we knew we wanted to be here," Yosef explains.
The home was designed by acclaimed midcentury architect Gregory Ain for psychiatrist Fred Feldman and his wife Elaine in 1953.
Martin and Yosef are both art collectors, and their home exudes just that. There is plenty of the artist's work featured throughout the walls of their different rooms.
"Even though the house has been greatly expanded over the years, we still wanted to respect its original vision--the clean lines, the openness, and the sense of calm," Ricky says.
The couple enlisted the help of AD100 designer Nate Berkus with only two months before their move-in- date.
"We weren't interested in a completely decorated home with a specific look done to the last detail. We wanted to get the basics covered so it would be comfortable for us and the kids, but we left plenty of room for the house to grow and evolve in the years to come," Yosef explains.
Martin and Yosef also have plans to expand their family, but not quite yet, according to the singer who told Giuliana Rancic about their plans.
"I want four more pairs of twins!" Martin happily says. "I would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on. So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids," Martin explains.
Want a house tour? Check out the video at the top for all the details about their home as explained by the couple.