Breaking Down the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards By the Numbers: First-Time Hosts, Leading Nominees and More

Wed., Jan. 10, 2018

The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are tomorrow!

The Broadcast Film Critics Association is presenting the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tomorrow, honoring the biggest achievements in both film and television. Actress Olivia Munn is set to host, marking her first-ever awards show hosting gig.

But before we get to all of that, let's take a look at how this year's show breaks down...by the numbers!

For example, The Shape of Water leads all the nominees with a whopping 14 nominations. It received nods in some major categories like Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and lead actress Sally Hawkins is up for Best Actress.

Read

Critics' Choice Awards 2018: Complete List of Movie and TV Nominations

Other major films—like Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name saw—also received quite a few nods.

In the television categories, Feud: Bette and Joan leads the pack with six nominations, while Big Little Lies and Fargo fall close behind.

Watch the video above for a full breakdown of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards by the numbers!

