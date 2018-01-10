The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are tomorrow!

The Broadcast Film Critics Association is presenting the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tomorrow, honoring the biggest achievements in both film and television. Actress Olivia Munn is set to host, marking her first-ever awards show hosting gig.

But before we get to all of that, let's take a look at how this year's show breaks down...by the numbers!

For example, The Shape of Water leads all the nominees with a whopping 14 nominations. It received nods in some major categories like Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and lead actress Sally Hawkins is up for Best Actress.