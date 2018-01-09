Oprah Winfrey Rocks Pink and Purple Hair on O, The Oprah Magazine Cover

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 1:09 PM

Oprah Winfrey, O Magazine

Ruven Afanador

Oprah Winfrey is on three covers of the upcoming February edition of O, The Oprah Magazine.

The OWN mogul can be seen rockin' different hairstyles on each of the three covers. In one of the cover photos, Oprah sports a textured ponytail with pink, purple and magenta hair.

In a behind-the-scenes cover shoot video, Oprah talks about the February edition of the magazine and shares, "This month's issue is all about hair and many other things." She also talks about her second cover look, in which she wears her hair full and curly. "I'm really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross."

Oprah Winfrey, O Magazine

Ruven Afanador

Oprah Winfrey, O Magazine

Ruven Afanador

The February edition of the magazine also puts a spotlight on identity.

And when asked in the BTS video how she defines herself, Oprah says, "I really define myself as someone who is really grounded in the essence of my own spirituality and trying to connect that to my humanity every day."

On the third cover, Oprah rocks short hair and fringed bangs, which she hasn't had since 1992.

Take a look at all of the covers above! And then tell us, which is your favorite? Sound off in the comments!

The February issue of O, The Oprah Magazine hits newsstands on Jan. 16.

TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey
