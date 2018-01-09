Oprah Winfrey is on three covers of the upcoming February edition of O, The Oprah Magazine.

The OWN mogul can be seen rockin' different hairstyles on each of the three covers. In one of the cover photos, Oprah sports a textured ponytail with pink, purple and magenta hair.

In a behind-the-scenes cover shoot video, Oprah talks about the February edition of the magazine and shares, "This month's issue is all about hair and many other things." She also talks about her second cover look, in which she wears her hair full and curly. "I'm really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross."