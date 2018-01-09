Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first joint royal engagement of 2018 and visited the studios of Reprezent 107.3 FM—a youth-led radio station that supports young adults through radio and broadcast training.

The 33-year-old royal and 36-year-old actress arrived hand-in-hand. Markle bundled up in Smythe's $800 Brando camel-colored coat and a sand grey scarf by Sentaler to keep warm while Harry wore an olive green wool topcoat by Club Monaco, as well as a gray sweater. The bride-to-be also wore her hair in a stylish bun.

Upon arriving at the studios, located in Brixton in South London, the couple was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers, many of whom were shouting out the bride-to-be's name. Harry and Markle smiled and waved. They then shook hands with representatives from the organization, including founder and CEO Shane Carey, before beginning their visit.