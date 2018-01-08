The Bachelor Guest Rachel Zoe Reveals Valentine's Day Must-Haves

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 5:45 PM

ESC: Rachel Zoe

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Is your Valentine's Day outfit worthy of a rose?

Tonight, on the newest episode of The Bachelor, designer Rachel Zoe is heating things up with style. The fashion icon is surprising Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and one of his lucky ladies with a styling session, courtesy of the Rachel Zoe Collection. 

"Arie was a gentleman," Rachel told E! News after her on-set visit. "He was very thoughtful and genuinely interested in helping [his date] choose the perfect outfit. It was sweet."

As an industry vet, the designer knows how to create awe-inspiring looks, and now she's spreading the love, helping these romantic hopefuls fill their wardrobe dreams. 

Even better: She's sharing her top tips with E! News, so your Valentine's Day outfit will be worthy of a dozen roses!

Tip #1: Avoid looking like you tried too hard
"You want to wear something comfortable and effortless," the designer revealed. "The goal it to be the best version of yourself and appear as though you didn't try too hard."

Tip #2: Create balance
"If you're comfortable with showing skin, focus on one area," she suggested. "If you show your legs, be more conservative with your upper body and vise versa." 

Tip #3: Use accessories to show you're a little unpredictable
Keep them on their toes! "Adding an unexpected bag or piece of jewelry can instantly elevate your look and add a touch of glamour," the style icon urged. 

Tip #4: Don't forget mints!
Rachel's purse checklist: cell phone, lipstick, beauty blotters and a pack of gum or mints.

Check out the dresses from tonight's Bachelor episode that the designer calls date night must-haves! 

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Rachel's jacket from her guest appearance on The Bachelor: Emilia Paillette Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $495

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Glenda Metallic Stretch-Jersey Dress, $425

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Cecilia Fluid Sequin Gown, Now $357

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Esmeralda Long-Sleeve Beaded Gown, Now $657

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Pollux Sequin Gown, Now $276

ESC: Rachel Zoe's V-Day Picks

Rachel Zoe Collection

Elinor Pearl-Detail Halter Stretch-Crepe Jumpsuit, $595

Watch the new episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8pm/7pm C!

