In that moment, Kimmel—like everyone else—was confused. "I had to remind myself that I wasn't at home watching the Oscars—that I was the host of the Oscars and I was the only person who had a microphone on," he said. "I was sitting in the audience next to Matt Damon."

In the blink of an eye, Kimmel scrapped his closing bit with Damon to do damage control instead. "I walked up on stage and people seemed shocked and mad, and my first reaction almost always is to start laughing. It just struck me as a funny situation. People were hashing things out, and we were on live television and Warren Beatty seemed to be the center of it, and I was tickled," he said. "Then I realized that people were very upset, and then I realized also that, 'Oh, this is maybe the worst moment of somebody's life here,' and maybe this shouldn't be funny. Maybe I need to do something to just kill time until we figure out what happened.'"

"I have to say, I'm never more comfortable than when chaos is happening around me, and I felt pretty comfortable in that moment—comfortable enough to just kind of speak. I don't really even remember what I said. I've not watched it back, but I think I took the blame for it, just to end things. And we all know what happened from there," he said. "I said, 'Warren, what did you just do?'...I don't know, it seemed funny to blame it on Warren, this icon. Yeah, that was crazy."

Human error shouldn't be an issue this year, he said. "I hope that we don't top that. I don't want to have the first and second biggest blunders in the history of television on my watch."