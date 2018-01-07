Emma Stone and Friends Really Wanted Mariah Carey in Their Golden Globes Red Carpet Pics

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas, BAFTA LA Tea Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018: Instagrams & Twitpics

Tonya Harding, Tommy Wisseau, 2018 Golden Globes

Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau Make for One Dynamic Duo at the 2018 Golden Globes

Mariah Carey, 2018 Golden Globes, Gif

Giphy

As they like to say on the red carpet, the more the merrier!

If you were watching Live From the Red Carpet Sunday night before the 2018 Golden Globes kicked off, you may have caught a star-studded moment in the background.

While Giuliana Rancic was interviewing Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, viewers witnessed America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King posing together for a group of photographers.

But as cameras rolled, the group couldn't help but get a little star struck when Mariah Carey appeared next to them and posed for a few solo shots.

Without any hesitation, America and her famous friends asked the "Obsessed" singer to join in on their photo shoot.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

And yes, Mariah was totally happy to join in on the fun for a memorable photo.

Earlier in the night, the legendary singer stopped by Live From the Red Carpet. While she may be serving as a presenter this evening, Mariah was more than happy to share the show she loves watching at home.

"I love The Crown!" she told Ryan Seacrest. Who knew?!

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Mariah Carey , Emma Stone , America Ferrera , Natalie Portman , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.