How the Time's Up Movement Made Itself Heard at the 2018 Golden Globes

"We all know that the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice, to tyrants, and victims, and secrets and lies," Winfrey said in thanking the HFPA, oft-mocked for being inscrutable in its purpose but, at the end of the day, an association of journalists. "I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. I am especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories.

"Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell. And this year, we became the story. But it's not just the story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or workplace."

And therein lies the intention of Time's Up, which means to effect change across all industries, transcending cultural, economic and political differences. Almost $15 million has already been raised for the movement's legal defense fund, set up for women who work in blue-collar jobs and service industries and might not feel they have the resources to speak up or fighting back.