The Bachelor: Winter Games Cast Revealed

Described as "a global celebration of unity and love," The Bachelor: Winter Games will find 26 singles (24 were announced so far) competing in winter sports and attempting to find love at Vermont's The Hermitage Club resort. Of course, Chris Harrison will serve as host, with ESPN SportsCenter anchor and sports journalist Hannah Storm, and KABC-TV sports anchor and correspondent Ashley Brewer also joining the team.

Wondering how exactly the show will work? We'll let ABC explain:

"Throughout the run of The Bachelor Winter Games, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the bachelors' and bachelorettes' perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy.