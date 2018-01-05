Milo Ventimiglia, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Hit the AFI Awards

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 AFI Awards

Consider this an appetizer to Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes!

A-listers from film and television gathered Friday for the 18th Annual AFI Awards, an invite-only luncheon held to celebrate the 2017 honorees. The American Film Institute named its 10 best movies and TV shows from the past year in December, and stars like Reese WitherspoonAllison Williamsand Tom Hanks stepped out to represent their critically-acclaimed projects. 

The motion picture recipients include Call Me By Your NameThe Big SickDunkirkThe Florida ProjectGet OutLady BirdThe PostThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Wonder Woman. On the television sideBig Little LiesThe CrownFeud: Bette and JoanThe Good PlaceGame of ThronesThe Handmaid's TaleInsecureMaster of NoneStranger Things and This Is Us received accolades from AFI. 

For all the red carpet looks and behind-the-scenes snapshots of your favorite celebrities, keep scrolling! 

Reese Witherspoon, Gillian Anderson, 2018 AFI Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Reese Witherspoon & Gillian Anderson

Big Little Lies and The X-Files crossover alert! The actresses pose inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Armie Hammer, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Armie Hammer

As per usual, the Call Me By Your Name star looks dapper in a textured black suit.

Octavia Spencer, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water star pairs a leather jacket over a feminine frock for one stylish ensemble. 

Brooklynn Prince, Gal Gadot, 2018 AFI Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Brooklyn Prince & Gal Gadot

Two words: too cute!

Issa Rae, 2018 AFI Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Issa Rae

There's nothing Insecure about the actress in her vibrant, yellow frock!

Allison Williams, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Allison Williams

Marnie, is that you? The Girls star debuts her freshly-dyed brunette locks at the star-studded event. 

Holly Hunter, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Holly Hunter

The Big Sick's leading lady looks très chic in a patterned pantsuit. 

Daniel Kaluuya, Lena Waithe, 2018 AFI Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Daniel Kaluuya & Lena Waithe

Mwah! The Master of None actress smooches the Get Out star. 

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Milo Ventimiglia

Peace out! The This Is Us actor keeps it cool on the red carpet.

Saoirse Ronan, 2018 AFI Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Saoirse Ronan

She's ready to rock! Lady Bird's breakout starlet channels her inner glam rocker in a white two-piece with fringed hemlines. 

Tom Hanks, 2018 AFI Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks

Award season just wouldn't be the same without this veteran all-star. 

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, 2018 AFI Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

The Big Sick star and his wife who inspired the film attend the AFI Awards.

Emilia Clarke, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

We're green with envy over this Game of Thrones starlet's dress.

Chrissy Metz, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Metz

Pretty in purple! The This Is Us actress is all smiles in a lace dress. 

Jordan Peele, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jordan Peele

The Get Out director hits the red carpet in style. 

Reese Witherspoon, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

The timeless beauty opts for a classically elegant shift dress and nude pumps.

Laurie Metcalf, 2018 AFI Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laurie Metcalf

The Lady Bird actress sports an emerald green jumpsuit. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch E!'s Countdown special Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

