Consider this an appetizer to Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes!

A-listers from film and television gathered Friday for the 18th Annual AFI Awards, an invite-only luncheon held to celebrate the 2017 honorees. The American Film Institute named its 10 best movies and TV shows from the past year in December, and stars like Reese Witherspoon, Allison Williamsand Tom Hanks stepped out to represent their critically-acclaimed projects.

The motion picture recipients include Call Me By Your Name, The Big Sick, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Wonder Woman. On the television side, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Good Place, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Insecure, Master of None, Stranger Things and This Is Us received accolades from AFI.