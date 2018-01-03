Hoda Kotb has landed the job of a lifetime, but the salary doesn't exactly add up to her famous predecessor's.

After officially being announced as the new co-anchor of Today earlier this week, the veteran journalist was applauded by viewers and colleagues alike for assuming the highly revered post. However, just as fans waited to see who would replace Matt Lauer after his November firing, many also wondered if their salaries would ultimately match. The answer is no.

While Lauer was reportedly earning $20 million from his most recent two-year contract, Kotb confirmed to People she isn't making "Matt Lauer money. Not even close."

"The answer is no—that's not happening," she told People of potentially similar figures. Guthrie added, "For either of us."