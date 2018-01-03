Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM
"I've had this giant monster strapped to me for 20 years," McGowan tells the publication. "So many women have been strapped around him. He ate so many of our souls that he couldn't tell which way was which. He's always been gunning for me. But that's O.K.—I've been gunning for him, too."
McGowan shares that the alleged 1997 incident with Weinstein represents the "B.C. and A.D" of her life, telling to Vanity Fair that "part of you has been left behind, you just got killed."
After overcoming many adversities in her life, McGowan now stands stronger and more determined than ever.
"They built a motherf--king beast, and they built a motherf--king problem," she shares. "I am that problem to all of them. He represents all of them to me. And that's why he must be slayed."
McGowan's new book, BRAVE, will be released on Jan. 30.
In response to allegations of sexual misconduct in a October exposé published by The New Yorker, Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued the following statement: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
Watch the premiere of E!'s five-part documentary CITIZEN ROSE on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.