Rose McGowan to Star in New E! Documentary CITIZEN ROSE

Get ready to see the world through Rose McGowan's eyes.
E! announced Tuesday that McGowan will star in a new five-part documentary titled CITIZEN ROSE. The series will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto BRAVE for release all while going up against the Hollywood machine and those who try to silence her activism.
"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival," McGowan said in a statement today. "As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life."
"Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E!, said. "We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."
CITIZEN ROSE will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour premiere, followed by four additional episodes to air in the spring.
CITIZEN ROSE is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with McGowan also serving as Executive Producer.
