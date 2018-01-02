Major key alert: DJ Khaled has joined Weight Watchers Freestyle as a member and social media ambassador.

The official announcement was made on January 1, 2018, just in time for New Years Day—proving DJ Khaled definitely has his resolutions in order.

In an accompanying video, fans follow the producer and recording artist during a day in the life as he tracks his meal points along the way. In the clip, Khaled describes the WW Freestyle plan as a "lifestyle." "I can do whatever I want to do, as long as I follow the points," he explains.

The Weight Watchers team could not be more thrilled to have the influencer and music mogul on board.

"DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle," Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc., said. "Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It's about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it's possible to integrate healthy habits into your life."