Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep,Shonda Rhimesand more than 300 other women are taking a stand against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry by launching Time's Up—a movement that aims to promote equality and safety in the workplace.

The initiative addresses legislation, corporate policy and hiring practices and aggregates resources.

"Earning a living should not come at the cost of anyone's safety, dignity or morale," Rhimes said in a statement appearing in a Time's Up email. "Every person should get to work in an environment free from abuse, assault and discrimination. It's well past time to change the culture of the environment where most of us spend the majority of our day—the work place. 51% of our population is female, over 30% of our population is of color. Those are important, vital, economically powerfully voices that need to be heard at every level."

She also added, "TIME'S UP is working to make sure the people walking the corridors of power within the workplace and in politics truly reflect the full mix of America—the real America that looks like and includes all of us. Look, this isn't going to be easy but it is right. And fighting for what is right can seem hard. But letting what is wrong become normal is not easier—it is just more shameful."